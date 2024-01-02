Eminem's former home was recently put up for sale. It can be yours for only $3.23 million. Check out the swimming pool!

Eminem is one of the best rappers that the world has ever seen. He has released hit singles such as Rap God, Not Afraid, Killshot and Godzilla. Eminem is also a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

Given Eminem's success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Eminem's $3.23 million former home in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Just roughly a year after he released The Eminem Show, one of his most successful albums, Eminem decided to pick up a home in Rochester Hills. The property purchase made the Not Afraid rapper shell out $4.75 million.

But fast forward to 2017, Eminem was keen on moving on from the same Michigan property. In fact, the highly successful artist was even willing to take a loss by listing it in the market with an asking price of $2 million. He ended up selling it for $1.9 million, but the house has been put on the market again with an asking price of $3.23 million.

Here are some photos of Eminem's $3.23 million former home in Rochester Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

The home was originally constructed in 1986 and sits atop 5.7 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 17,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Eminem's former home has some eye-catching features. These include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a game room, and large rooms that include a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

While the interior of the home was well-designed, it's safe to say that the main attractions are found in the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains a resort-style swimming pool with a waterfall and a spa, a private pond, a full-sized tennis court, a basketball court, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening activities.

Eminem is a highly successful rapper thanks to several hit albums under his belt. Moreover, he has also made waves in the big screens as an actor. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Eminem has a net worth of around $250 million, which is up $20 million from Eminem's net worth in 2022.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Eminem's $3.23 million former home in Rochester Hills.