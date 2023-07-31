Fergie, also known as Stacy Ann Ferguson, rose to fame as part of the hit musical group the Black Eyed Peas. While she found a lot of success with Black Eyed Peas, Fergie has also released some notable singles of her own, including Glamorous, London Bridge, and many more. In total, the singer has eight Grammy Award wins. Awards are one kind of Fergie property. Then consider real estate: A Fergie house is probably a fun place to be. A Fergie home stands out. Given her brilliant career in the music industry, have you ever wondered how a singer like her lives? Let's look at the place which was, until recently, the Fergie estate. This article features Fergie's $3.7 million home in Solvang, California.

Considered to be Fergie's family home since 2013, the eight-time Grammy winner successfully parted with the same property. Earlier this year, she completed the sale of her Solvang family property for the price of $3.7 million.

Here are some photos of Fergie's $3.7 million home in Solvang, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally custom built in 2013, what was the Fergie estate sits on 6.27 acres of land. It encompasses 5,456 square feet of living space. The estate includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Some of the home's interior features include a spacious living room, a laundry room, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, an expansive dining area, a wet bar, a wine cellar, and a primary bedroom with a sizable walk-in closet.

Outside the home, the main highlight of what once was the Fergie home is a hillside vineyard that was utilized to make Syrah wine. In fact, it's this section of the property that allowed the singer's father to kick-start his own wine label. In addition to this, the backyard also includes an outdoor kitchen, covered patios, and other signature elements. Given the home's amenities and the sentimental value that comes with the property, it must've been difficult for an acclaimed star to let go of her cherished home.

Any Fergie house belongs to a notable singer who has performed around the world. It isn't surprising that the Black Eyed Peas member can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fergie has a net worth of around $45 million. Apart from a successful music career, she also rakes in a lot of money as an actress. She has starred in notable films such as Nine, Poseidon, Planet Terror, and many more. Although she no longer owns the Solvang home, she still has a Brentwood Hills estate, which she acquired back in 2007.

This is all the information tyat we have on Fergie's $3.7 million home in Solvang, California.