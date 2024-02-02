George Clooney is a very successful television and film actor. Here's your chance to see inside George Clooney's mansion in England.

George Clooney is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He's known for starring in several notable films such as The Ides of March, Up in the Air, Michael Clayton, Tomorrowland, and Ocean's Eleven. Clooney is also a two-time Oscar Award-winning actor.

Given Clooney's success in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features George Clooney's $12 million mansion in Thames, England.

Back in 2014, Clooney only appeared in one film called The Monuments Men. It was also the same year the Tomorrowland star decided to tie the knot with Attorney Amal Alamuddin.

Fresh from sharing their vows, Clooney celebrated by buying his wife a home in Thames. The Oscar Award-winning actor shelled out around $12 million for the property purchase, as per reports.

Here are some photos of George Clooney's $12 million mansion in Thames.

Photos courtesy of: Nimvo

Clooney's home sits atop 5.5 acres of land. The home encompasses 9,000 square feet of living space, as per sources. It includes 10 bedrooms.

Some of its features include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a formal dining room with its own fireplace, a fitness gym, a massive screening room, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, Clooney and his wife should have no problems doing some gardening with plenty of green spaces filled with flowers, grass, and various plants. Moreover, there are also concrete walkways which should allow the couple to relax with nature. Given the home's amenities, it's easy to see why Clooney purchased the property as a wedding gift for his wife.

Clooney is a Hollywood A-lister who has had plenty of hit films under his belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Oscar Award winner can afford to expand his real estate portfolio. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Clooney has a net worth of around $500 million.

Aside from his $12 million Thames home, Clooney also owns several other properties, according to sources. This list also includes a $107 Lake Como home that was reported to be up for sale. However, the Ocean's Eleven star has denied these reports.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on George Clooney's $12 million mansion in Thames.