Heather Graham has acted in numerous successful movies. Here's your chance to see inside her new home in Brentwood, Calif.

Heather Graham is a name that rings a bell to many. She has appeared in several notable films such as Boogie Nights, Lost in Space, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Bowfinger. Graham is a Hollywood Film Award winner, a Critics Choice Award nominee, and a MTV Movie Award winning actress.

Given Graham's accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Heather Graham's $3.7 million home in Brentwood, Calif.

2023 has been quite a busy year for the Boogie Nights star. In this year alone, Graham has appeared in a string of productions, including movies On a Wing and a Prayer, Suitable Flesh, Oracle, and The Other Zoey. She also made a brief appearance in the TV series Extrapolations.

With a busy year, it only made sense that Graham decided to treat herself. In fact, the MTV Movie Award winner picked up a new home in Brentwood, which is the same city that Anger Management castmate Adam Sandler owns a condo in.

The property purchase made Graham shell out $3.7 million. It's worth noting that the Boogie Nights star paid $66,000 more than the property's original asking price.

Here are some photos of Heather Graham's $3.7 million home in Brentwood.

Photos courtesy of: Elite Agent

Originally constructed in the 1950s, Graham's new home encompasses 2,100 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The Brentwood home contains several features that Graham should enjoy. Inside the home, some features include a spacious living room with sufficient natural lighting thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a sliding door, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a master bed suite with a walk-in closet and a sleek bath.

But despite a solid interior, there's no question that there's also plenty to admire about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a dining area, several sitting areas, and a private garden. With a tremendous outdoor space, Graham should have no problems getting a tan while enjoying a breath of fresh air.

Graham has carved out a lengthy career as an actress. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to buy a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Graham has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Heather Graham's $3.7 million home in Brentwood.