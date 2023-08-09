Hugh Grant has been part of several hit romantic comedies throughout his acting career. Some of his hit films include Love Actually, Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and many more. Grant has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations.

With plenty of accomplishments on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Hugh Grant's $11 million former mansion in the South Kensington district in London.

While filming for his major hit Love Actually, Grant stayed in a luxurious mansion in South Kensington. But while it seemed like a comfortable place, the Dungeons & Dragons star also thought it was too high-end for his liking. As a result, Grant eventually sold the home after residing there for a year. In 2003, Grant then successfully unloaded the property at a selling price of $4.8 million.

Fast forward to 2019, the South Kensington home found its way back into the market with an asking price of $13.8 million. Two years later, still with no takers, the price was reduced to $11 million.

Here are some photos of Hugh Grant's $11 million former mansion in South Kensington.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Grant's former mansion encompasses 3,000 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

The home features tall windows, a fitness gym, a foyer and an open floorplan in the main floor. It is composed of a spacious living room with several lounge areas, an office, and a formal dining area. Upstairs lies the home's massive main bed suite with a sitting area, a luxurious bathroom, and a large dressing room.

While the indoors are impressive, the home's rooftop is the icing on the cake. With access to the rooftop terrace, Grant should have no problems getting some fresh air.

The terrace contains a hot tub, dining areas, and several spaces for gardening some plants. Moreover, the new homeowner can also enjoy a breathtaking view of the city of London.

Grant is a highly successful actor with several starring roles under his belt. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Grant has a net worth of around $150 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Love Actually star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Hugh Grant's $11 million former mansion in South Kensington.