Hugh Jackman made a name for himself in Hollywood after notable performances as Wolverine in the X-Men movies, Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, and P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. He is also an Oscar nominee. With Jackman’s accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Hugh Jackman’s $21 million penthouse in West Chelsea, New York.

During the same year Jackman starred in 2022’s The Son, he treated himself by going shopping for his real estate portfolio. The X-Men star bought a 4,675 square foot penthouse in West Chelsea. The purchase made Jackman shell out $21 million, which was around $4 million less than its original asking price.

Here are some photos of Hugh Jackman’s $21 million penthouse in West Chelsea, New York.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2010, the penthouse is just one of the 57 units of the 23-floor building. Jackman’s penthouse includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features a marbled staircase, a modern kitchen, tall ceilings, a piano, a spacious living room, a sizable dining area, and many others.

Furthermore, Jackman should have no problem getting some fresh air. The penthouse also includes a roof terrace that contains an outdoor dining area and a sun deck. From his penthouse, Jackman can also enjoy breathtaking views of Manhattan, the Empire State Building, and the Statue of Liberty.

Aside from the penthouse, Jackman can also enjoy the building’s amenities. These include access to a fitness gym, a concierge, a spa, a swimming pool, a screening room, and a full time doorman.

Jackman is a highly successful Australian actor in the Hollywood scene. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that the Oscar Award nominee can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jackman has a net worth of around $180 million. Aside from lucrative paychecks from his acting career, Jackman also gets highly paid from his various endorsement deals.

Apart from his $21 million penthouse, Jackman also owns other properties including a $38.9 million 11,000 square foot home in West Village. He also owns an East Hampton mansion that cost the Oscar Award nominee $7.5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Hugh Jackman’s $21 million penthouse in West Chelsea, New York.