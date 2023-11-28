Ilya Kovalchuk has put his condo in Miami Beach, Fla., up for sale. It can be yours for only $14.5 million. Check out those views!

Ilya Kovalchuk carved out a storied and lengthy NHL career. In fact, he is a three-time NHL All-Star, a two-time All-time All-Star, and was a recipient of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. Internationally, Kovalchuk is also a two-time World Champion and a Winter Olympic gold medalist.

Given Kovalchuk's contributions to hockey, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ilya Kovalchuk's $14.5 million condo in Miami Beach, Fla.

Now retired from his playing career, Kovalchuk returned home to Russia to serve as a general manager still within the sport of hockey. With a return trip to Russia, it made sense for the three-time NHL All-Star to unload his property in Miami Beach, which is the same city where Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones purchased a mansion from rapper Lil Pump. In fact, Kovalchuk listed his lush condo in the market with an asking price of $14.5 million.

Here are some photos of Ilya Kovalchuk's $14.5 million condo in Miami Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Kovalchuk's former condo encompasses 3,620 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

The Miami Beach condo contains several features. These include a good-sized living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a main bed suite with a luxurious bath.

While most condos don't offer any outdoor space, this one was different. The unit provides the property owner a decent-sized balcony with enough space for a lounge area.

From the balcony, you can easily admire the breathtaking view of the bay while enjoying some much-needed fresh air. Given the amenities of the unit, it seemed like a great place for Kovalchuk to feel at home despite being thousands of miles away from his native country of Russia.

Kovalchuk carved out a solid career as a NHL player. Since then, he has returned to his home country to gain a position as a general manager for Russian clubs.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time World Champion can afford to live in a luxurious condo like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kovalchuk has a net worth of around $60 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ilya Kovalchuk's $14.5 million condo in Miami Beach.