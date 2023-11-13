Isla Fisher is a famous Hollywood actress. She sold her home in 2016 for $2.5 million. Here's your chance to check it out!

Isla Fisher is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She has starred in several notable films such as Now You See Me, Strays, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Keeping Up With the Joneses, and many more. She is a MTV Movie Award winner and a Teen Choice Award nominee.

Given her popularity on the big screens, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Isla Fisher's $2.5 million former home in Los Angeles.

Back in 2005, Fisher made waves when she starred in the comedy film called Wedding Crashers. During the same year, the MTV Movie Award-winner also decided to settle down in California by buying a home in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property purchase made Fisher shell out $2.45 million.

However, after calling it home for nearly eight years, the Now You See Me star decided to sell the home. In fact, she listed the same property in the market with an asking price of nearly $2.6 million. The home was sold in 2016 for $2.5 million.

Here are some photos of Isla Fisher's $2.5 million former home in Los Angeles.























Photos courtesy of: Chicago Tribune

Fisher's former home was constructed in 1959. The single-story home encompasses 2,806 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a family-sized dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and a coffee area, a home office, a massive living room with a fireplace, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

While the home's interior is already impressive, the same thing can be said for the property's outdoor space. The home also includes a spacious terrace with enough space for a hammock and a lounge area. In addition to this, the property's backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa, a dining area, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Fisher has put up memorable performances on the big screens. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live in a nice L.A. home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fisher has a net worth of around $160 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Isla Fisher's $2.5 million former home in Los Angeles.