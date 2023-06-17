James Corden is one of the most successful late-night hosts on television. He is popular for hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he hosts some of the biggest stars today. With Corden's popularity, have you ever wondered how a successful talk show host like him lives?

This article features James Corden's $22 million mansion in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California.

In 2017, Corden started to host the hit reality talk show series called Carpool Karaoke: The Series. That same year, he treated himself by buying a Brentwood mansion. The property purchase made the Carpool Karaoke host shell out $10 million. Initially, Corden wanted to sell the Brentwood mansion at a loss with an asking price of $9.7 million. But around six years later, Corden decided to list the same property for an asking price of $22 million, more than double what he paid for it back in 2017.

Here are some photos of James Corden's $22 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Originally constructed in 1997, the property has gone through major renovations since then that have nevertheless maintained original integrity of the home.

Corden's mansion sits on nearly half an acre of land and encompasses 8,609 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Inside the house is a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a sizable dining area, a movie theater, a master bedroom that features a balcony, a sleek bathroom and another fireplace.

Although the home's interior is beautiful, there's also a lot to like about the property's outdoor area. The backyard features a children's playground, a resort style swimming pool and plenty of green spaces filled with various grasses, plants, and trees that are ideal for gardening.

Corden has successfully hosted a string of A-listers and big-time international stars on his programs, gaining widespread popularity. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the successful talk show host can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Corden has a net worth of around $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on James Corden's $22 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.