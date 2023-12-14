Check out James Marsden's home in Los Angeles before Doctor Eggman gets a chance to destroy it.

When it comes to the Hollywood movie scene, there's no doubt that fans remember the name James Marsden. Marsden has starred in several notable movies such as the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Enchanted, 27 Dresses, X-Men, and Hairspray, and had a recurring role in TV series 30 Rock. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

Given Marsden's big screen success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features James Marsden's $1.8 million home in Los Angeles.

2014 was quite a busy year for Marsden. He appeared in several movies such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, Walk of Shame, Welcome to Me, The Loft, and The Best of Me.

Despite having several movies, Marsden did have enough time to expand his real-estate portfolio. The Enchanted star purchased an estate in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of LA.

The property purchase made Marsden shell out $1.8 million. It's worth noting that the home once went into foreclosure back in 2009.

Here are some photos of James Marsden's $1.8 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Today

Originally completed in 1959, Marsden's Hollywood Hills home encompasses 8,670 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home contains plenty of eye-catching features fit for a Hollywood star like Marsden. Some features include tall windows, a library, an eat-in kitchen that shares the same spaces as the family dining area, an office, and a massive primary bed suite with a walk-in closet.

Aside from a solid interior, Marsden probably enjoys the property's outdoor space. The backyard is highlighted by a resort-style swimming pool with a spa. Furthermore, there are concrete walkways and several lounge areas for Marsden to enjoy some much-needed fresh air.

Marsden is a highly successful actor with several acting credits to his name. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marsden has a net worth of around $10 million.

Aside from owning the Hollywood Hills estate, Marsden used to reside in a $1.25 million home in Nashville, Tenn., which he placed on the market back in 2010.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on James Marsden's $1.8 million home in Los Angeles.