Jason Richardson is a former NBA player and dunk champion. Here's your chance to see inside Richardson's fomer home in Oakland, Calif.

Jason Richardson carved out a respectable NBA career, during his playing days. Thanks to his athleticism, Richardson was able to dunk his way to two consecutive Slam Dunk Contest Championships.

Given Richardson's popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jason Richardson's $1.9 million former home in Oakland, Calif.

Back in 2007, Richardson certainly enjoyed his stint with the Golden State Warriors. In fact, before he took his talents to the Charlotte Bobcats, Richardson purchased an Oakland home. He shelled out $2.78 million for the property.

With Richardson moving to Charlotte, it made sense for the two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion to sell it roughly a year later. Initially, Richardson listed the property in the market with an asking price of as much as $3.1 million. But without any takers, Richardson was forced to cut the price down to as low as $1.9 million before successfully unloading the property in 2012.

Here are some photos of Jason Richardson's $1.9 million former home in Oakland.

Photos courtesy of: Zillow

Based on reports, Richardson's property sits on a 0.32-acre lot. The home encompasses 5,437 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home contains plenty of eye-catching features. These include a spacious living room with tall ceilings, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room, a family room, and a master bed suite with a luxurious bath that contains its own fireplace and jacuzzi.

Aside from a solid interior, the property also contains a good amount of outdoor space. The home includes several balconies overlooking the backyard. Moreover, the backyard is built with concrete walkways and enough green spaces for some gardening activities.

Richardson was a reliable scorer that electrified the NBA for several seasons. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richardson has a net worth of around $45 million. That kind of money will make it a lot easier for Richardson to follow his son Jase Richardson's games with Michigan State.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Richardson's $1.9 million former home in Oakland.