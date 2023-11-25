Jeremy Strong is selling his apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y. It can be yours for just $1.9 million. Check out those views of the city!

Jeremy Strong has been a part of a handful of major hits. These include The Big Short, The Judge, Zero Dark Thirty, and etc. However, no one can argue that his greatest success has been his performance in the television series Succession. In fact, the role of Kendall Roy earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Given Strong's rising popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jeremy Strong's $1.9 million apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Back in 2019, Strong appeared in a pair of movies, Serenity and The Gentlemen, while also working his role in Succession. Around the same time, the Succession star purchased an apartment in Brooklyn for $1.63 million, according to a report by Mansion Global.

Four years later, now a Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor, it seems that Strong is ready to move on from the same New York apartment. The Primetime Emmy Award-winner listed the property in the market with an asking price of nearly $1.9 million.

Here are some photos of Jeremy Strong's $1.9 million apartment in Brooklyn.

Photos courtesy of: The Standard

Strong's unit is located in a 1920s building that contains 12 units overall. The apartment itself encompasses 1,500 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

The home contains several minimalistic features. It's main living room features an open floor plan, as it contains a lounge area, a library, a dining area, and a modern kitchen that's equipped with respectable appliances and cabinetry. Furthermore, the home also contains a children's playroom, a study and a storage room.

As a resident of the building, one also has access to some privileges offered by the building. This includes storage and parking space. In fact, the Succession star reportedly coughs up $400 on a monthly basis to enjoy these spaces.

Strong has carved out a respectable career as an actor. While the home isn't as lavish compared to his on-screen apartment in Succession, it certainly served as a decent home for Strong and his family. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Strong has a net worth of around $4 million. Given Strong's rising popularity, it won't be surprising if the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor decides to upgrade to a more luxurious home after selling his Brooklyn apartment.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jeremy Strong's $1.9 million apartment in Brooklyn.