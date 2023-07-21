Jessica Chastain is a popular actress who starred in many notable films including Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, Molly's Game and The Zookeeper's Wife, among many others. She is also a one-time Oscar winner. Given her iconic performances on the big screen, have you ever wondered how an actress like Chastain lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Jessica Chastain's $11.5 million townhouse in the Upper West Side of New York City.

In 2019, Chastain starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Around the same time, she decided to do some real estate shopping, acquiring a townhouse in Manhattan. Originally, the property was listed with an asking price of $11.5 million. However, Chastain was able to pick up the property by only shelling out $8.9 million. As of this writing, the townhouse is valued at $11.5 million.

Here are some photos of Jessica Chastain's $11.5 million townhouse in the Upper West Side of New York City.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Square Yards and Architectural Digest

Chastain's townhouse encompasses 6,608 square feet of living space. It includes an astonishing seven bedrooms. The home features a sleek living room with a library and a fireplace. Furthermore, Chastain's home also has a modern kitchen equipped with well-designed cabinets and high quality appliances. Chastain's abode also has a vintage dining area, as it takes inspiration from British and European designs. Some of the other home's amenities include a wet bar, an elevator and a studio.

While the home's main features are its interior, Chastain still has the option to step outdoors if she wants some fresh air. Outside the home lies a mini garden, which no doubt helps her unwind from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

Chastain has emerged as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. As a result, there is no question that she can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chastain has a net worth of around $50 million.

Apart from her New York townhouse, Chastain also owned a Greenwich Village Condo. She purchased the latter in 2012 which saw her shell out $1.2 million. However, the Zero Dark Thirty star eventually sold it for $1.9 million, according to reports.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jessica Chastain's $11.5 million townhouse in the Upper West Side of New York CIty.