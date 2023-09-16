Jessica Simpson is a popular singer and actress, best known for hit songs like “I Wanna Love You Forever,” “When You Told Me You Loved Me” and “I Think I'm In Love With You.” As an actress, she has starred in several major films such as The Dukes of Hazzard, The Love Guru and Employee of the Month. She is a Teen Choice Award winner, a People's Choice Award winner and an MTV Movie Award nominee. Given Simpson's popularity, have you ever wondered how a celebrity like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Jessica Simpson's $22 million mansion in Hidden Hills of Los Angeles, California.

Ten years ago, Simpson took a break away from acting and singing. This allowed some free time for the The Love Guru star to do some real estate shopping. Her purchase of a lavish property in Hidden Hills cost Simpson $11.5 million. It's worth noting that Simpson bought the home from celebrity power couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Fast forward to 2023, and Simpson is ready to move on. In fact, she's listed the home for sale with the asking price of a whopping $22 million.

Here are some photos of Jessica Simpson's $22 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Robb Report

Originally constructed in 2001, Simpson's property sits on 2.5 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 13,200 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The mansion includes many swanky amenities. These include a gourmet kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a formal dining area, a spiral staircase, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a study room, a recording studio, a fitness gym, and a primary bedroom with dual walk-in closets, a balcony, a lounge area and a luxe bath.

Apart from the spacious interior, the home's backyard also contains several features. These include an outdoor dining area, an outdoor lounge, a resort style swimming pool with a spa and plenty of green space highlighted by a landscaped lawn.

Simpson is a highly successful celebrity who carved out a respectable career in singing and acting. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Simpson has a net worth of around $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Jessica Simpson's $22 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California.