Joe Buck is a seasoned sportscaster who currently works for FOX Sports. He has become a fixture for the network's coverage of the NFL and the MLB. Moreover, Buck is an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner.

Given Buck's popularity in sports, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Joe Buck's $3.3 million former mansion in St. Louis, Mo.

Fresh from winning a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play in 2012, Buck rewarded himself by acquiring a St. Louis home. The property purchase made him shell out $787,900.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Two years later, Buck has been fickle about the property. He first listed it on the market with an asking price of $2.4 million. However, with no takers, the Sports Emmy Award-winning sportscaster cut the price to as low as $1.25 million.

In 2021, Buck successfully sold the property after repricing it at $3.3 million, based on a report by Riverfront Times. This means the decorated sportscaster earned at least $2.2 million in profit from the property sale.

Here are some photos of Joe Buck's $3.3 million former mansion in St. Louis.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1959, Buck's former mansion sits on six acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,269 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The massive home has several features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family-sized dining area, a home office, a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a luxurious bath, and many more.

While a lot of the property's main features are found indoors, there's also plenty to like about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a swimming pool, a dining area, several sitting areas, and a covered patio with a fireplace. In addition to this, there are also plenty of green spaces filled with different types of plants and trees.

Buck is a seasoned sportscaster who has become a fixture on various sports events. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Buck has a net worth of around $35 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Buck's $3.3 million former mansion in St. Louis.