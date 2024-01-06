Johnny Galecki had his greatest success as an actor on the hit show The Big Bang Theory. Here's your chance to check out his former home.

Johnny Galecki skyrocketed to fame thanks to his starring performance in the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory. With Galecki hitting it big time in The Big Bang Theory, this has paved the way for other roles on the big screens, such as A Dog’s Journey and Rings. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor.

Given Galecki’s success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Johnny Galecki’s $11.1 million former home in Los Angeles.

Back in 2015, Galecki put all his efforts in appearing in the TV series The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne. But around this time, Galecki still managed to do some real-estate shopping. The Big Bang Theory star shelled out $9.2 million.

It’s worth noting that Galecki purchased the home from Hollywood power couple Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Another Hollywood star that resided here was Ben Stiller.

Fast forward to 2022, Galecki hasn’t taken on any acting projects since concluding The Big Bang Theory, although Galecki might appear in a spinoff series. Furthermore, it seems like Galecki is also deciding to move on from his home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of LA. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee listed the property in the market with an asking price of $11.9 million but ended up selling it for $11.1 million.

Here are some photos of Johnny Galecki’s $11.1 million former home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1929, Galecki’s former home encompasses 7,415 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Some of the home’s main features include a home theater, a good-sized living room with a mini library, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and an eat-in section, a game room with a pool table and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the backyard includes a covered patio with enough space for a dining area with a fireplace. Moreover, there’s also a nice-sized swimming pool with several sitting areas, plenty of concrete walkways, and several gardens ideal for some gardening activities.

Galecki has garnered several acting roles but none bigger than his memorable role in The Big Bang Theory. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Galecki has a net worth of around $100 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Johnny Galecki’s $11.1 million former home in Los Angeles.