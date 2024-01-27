Jordana Brewster has put her mansion in Los Angeles up for rent. It can be yours for just $50K per month. Would you like seven bathrooms?

There's no doubt that Jordana Brewster skyrocketed to fame thanks to her role as Mia Torretto in the hit movie franchise Fast & Furious. Since then, Brewster would garner several roles in the big screens, including Win a Date with Ted Hamilton, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and American Heist.

She is a People's Choice Award nominee and a Teen Choice Award winning actress. Given her success, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jordana Brewster's $50K-a-month mansion in Los Angeles.

In 2023, Brewster made waves once again after reprising her role as Mia in Fast X. But aside from taking up the role, she also appeared in other productions such as Simulant and TV series Neon and The Rookie: Feds.

Around the same time, the Teen Choice Award nominee also decided to make a real estate move by making her Los Angeles mansion available in the rental market. Any Fast & Furious fan can now live like the real-life Mia. One only needs to cough up $50K a month and an additional $10K for the place to be fully furnished.

Here are some photos of Jordana Brewster's $50K-a-month mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2016, Brewster's home encompasses 6,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home features an open floor plan, which includes a living room, a home office with a library, and a family dining area. Furthermore, there's also a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a children's room, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there's also plenty of amenities to enjoy outdoors. The property's backyard includes a swimming pool, several sitting areas, a dining area and plenty of green spaces for gardening activities.

Brewster has been a fixture in the successful car-heavy franchise Fast & Furious thanks to being the sister of the main antagonist portrayed by no other than Vin Diesel. As a result, there's no question that the Fast & Furious actress can afford to live in luxury. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Brewster has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordana Brewster's $50K-a-month mansion in Los Angeles.