Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

When it comes to the best quarterback today, there’s no question that Josh Allen should be in the conversation. Allen is a Second Team All-Pro selection with two Pro Bowl appearances to his name. Moreover, Allen is also registering the right numbers to support the claim. Given Allen’s rise in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Josh Allen’s $850,000 home in West Seneca, Orchard Park, New York.

Fresh from carving out a promising college career with the Wyoming Cowboys, Allen acquired a home in Orchard Park. Allen took out $659,900 from his pockets to buy the 3,660 square foot property. The property’s location, being relatively close to the Highmark Stadium, probably was a major reason as to why the Bills quarterback bought the home. As of this writing, the home is currently valued at $851,500.

Here are some photos of Josh Allen’s $850,000 home in West Seneca, Orchard Park, New York.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: WYRK

Allen’s 3,600 square foot home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It’s a two story home that features a living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen, a distinct curved walkway, and a spacious dining area. Outside the home, Allen can enjoy the fresh air with plenty of green spaces in his property’s backyard. Moreover, his backyard also features a heart-shaped swimming pool. Allen’s property should have no problem in housing his luxurious car collection, as it includes a two-car garage.

Given that Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today, it isn’t a surprise that he is also one of the highest paid NFL stars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Allen has a net worth of around $14 million. In fact, in 2021, Allen recently inked a lucrative six year contract, worth $258 million after a breakout season with the Buffalo Bills. As a result, Allen is certainly capable of affording a lavish lifestyle. Apart from his lucrative NFL paychecks, Allen is also earning a lot from his endorsement deals. As per Forbes, the Bills quarterback earns $4 million from endorsements alone.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Josh Allen’s $850,000 home in West Seneca, Orchard Park, New York.