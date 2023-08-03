Since his childhood years, Josh Hutcherson has already started acting. Now all grown up, he has established himself as one of the more accomplished actors in Hollywood, especially after starring in The Hunger Games film series. Hutcherson is a Teen Choice Award winner and a MTV Movie Award winner.

Given Hutcherson's popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Josh Hutcherson's $2.9 million former treehouse in Laurel Canyon, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

In 2012, it was a busy year for Hutcherson, as he starred in several films, including The Hunger Games, Journey 2, The Forger, and Red Dawn. But around the same year, the Hunger Games star also managed to sneak in some real estate shopping.

Hutcherson fancied a Laurel Canyon treehouse. It's worth noting that the luxurious home was once owned by fellow celebrities that included Heath Ledger and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres. For the property purchase, Hutcherson shelled out $2.5 million.

But fast forward to 2020, after living there for eight years, the MTV Movie Award winner opted to let go of his Laurel Canyon property. Originally, Hutcherson listed the home in the market with an asking price of $3.5 million. But with no takers, he reduced the price to $2.9 million before successfully unloading the property.

Here are some photos of Josh Hutcherson's $2.9 million former treehouse in Laurel Canyon.

Originally constructed in 1951, Hutcherson's former home encompasses 1,861 square feet of living space. It includes a pair of bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Inside Hutcherson's former residence, the home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a simple kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, an office, a main bed suite with a sleek bathroom, and much more.

Outdoors, the property features a courtyard garden filled with ample green spaces filled with various plants and trees, a grilling station, a film area, a covered patio, a dining place, and much more.

Hutcherson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today. In fact, he will be starring in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Hunger Games star can afford to live in a home like this. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hutcherson has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Josh Hutcherson's $2.9 million former treehouse in Laurel Canyon.