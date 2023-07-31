Kate Upton is a popular model who has graced the covers of several magazines including Sports Illustrated, GQ, Esquire, and many more. She has also modeled for various fashion brands including GUESS. A Kate Upton home belongs to a person who is one of the most photographed people in recent times. While she rose to fame as a model, Upton has also tried her hand in acting by appearing in films such as The Layover, The Other Woman, Tower Heist, and many more. With Upton making waves as a model, have you ever wondered how a celebrity like her lives? This recent Kate Upton house is worth a look. This article features Kate Upton's $11.7 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

After getting engaged to baseball star Justin Verlander in 2016, the couple was planning for the future after deciding to pick up a Beverly Hills Post Office property. The property purchase cost the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model $5.3 million.

However, just almost six years later, the location of a Kate Upton house changed. Upon opted to move on from the same property, picking up a luxurious $6.6 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida. Upton listed the Los Angeles estate in the market with an asking price of $11.7 million.

Here are some photos of Kate Upton's $11.7 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1976, the Beverly Hills Post Office home sits on 1.55 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 5,521 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Inside the home is an enormous living room with a fireplace, a large dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a family room, a game room coupled with a screening area and a wine cellar, and a master bedroom with a sleek bathroom and dual closets.

While the home's interior is well-designed, the same can be said about the property's outdoor area. The backyard features an outdoor patio, an al fresco dining area, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. Furthermore, there are also plenty of green spaces filled with various plants and trees that are ideal for gardening. This place, which used to be the Kate Upton home, has a lot to offer.

Upton has carved out a solid career as a model. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Upton has a net worth of around $20 million.

This is all the information that we have on Kate Upton's $11.7 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.