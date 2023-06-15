Kristen Stewart rose to fame when she starred in the hit film adaptations of The Twilight Saga. Since then, she has starred in several other films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie's Angels, and many others. She is an Oscar Award nominee and a BAFTA Award winner. With Stewart's accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a successful actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Kristen Stewart's $6 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same year Stewart starred in the film called Spencer, she also decided to do some real estate shopping to add another property to her already stacked portfolio. For the property purchase, the Twilight Saga star shelled out $6 million.

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart's $6 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1927, Stewart's $6 million home encompasses 4,864 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Aside from the main home, the property also includes a detached guest house. The main Los Feliz home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sizable dining room, a laundry room, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, an office, and a large master bedroom that features dual closets and a sleek bathroom.

Although there's a lot to admire about the home's interior, the property's backyard should allow Stewart plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy some fresh air. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, and plenty of green spaces filled with plants, trees, and grass that are ideal for gardening.

Stewart is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood, especially after making a name for herself in The Twilight Saga. Since then, the Oscar Award nominee has also earned notable starring roles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stewart has a net worth of around $70 million. Apart from her lucrative acting career, Stewart also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kristen Stewart's $6 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.