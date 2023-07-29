Lamar Odom was a key cog on a championship roster. Odom flourished at one point in his pro basketball career after being crowned NBA Sixth Man of the Year and helping the Los Angeles Lakers win back to back NBA titles. Although Odom found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons late in his NBA career, no one can take away his achievements in the league. With a solid NBA career, have you ever wondered how a former basketball star like him lives? Inside the Lamar Odom mansion is the story of a man who has been through a lot. This article features Lamar Odom's $6.62 million mansion in Pinecrest, Florida.

In 2003, Odom left the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Miami Heat. With the NBA All-Rookie First Team member moving to Miami, it was only natural that Odom picked up a home in the area. According to reports, Odom purchased a Pinecrest estate. The purchase was hefty: Odom shelled out nearly $3 million.

Since then, the property has had an interesting history. After ending his stint with the Heat, Odom listed the property for rent with an asking rate of $20,000 on a monthly basis.

Nearly a year after officially parting ways with wife Khloe Kardashian, Odom listed the property on the market with an original asking price of $5.2 million. Since then, the property underwent several price cuts, to as low as $3.65 million. Today, the property is worth $6.62 million.

Here are some photos of the Lamar Odom mansion. Odom's $6.62 million home in Pinecrest, Florida, is something to see.

Odom's massive property encompasses 8,557 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The mansion features a home theater, a wet bar, a distinct staircase, a sizable dining room, a spacious living room, a stunning kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, and plenty of indoor lounge areas for guests.

While the interior of the luxurious home is already impressive, the backyard also has a lot of amenities to admire. The backyard features an outdoor basketball court, an outdoor dining area, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Despite his off-court troubles, Odom still carved out a solid basketball career, most notably when he was playing with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. Furthermore, Odom was also a reality television star when he dated and married Hollywood sensation Khloe Kardashian. As a result, Odom can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Odom has a net worth of around $30 million.

This is all the information that we have on Lamar Odom's $6.62 million mansion in Pinecrest, Florida.