Leona Lewis has listed her apartment in West Hollywood, Calif., for rent. You can live there for only $5,500 per month. Check it out!

Leona Lewis' shot to fame came when she launched her hit single Bleeding Love. Some of Lewis' other notable singles include Spirit, Happy, A Moment Like This. She is also a three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer.

Given Lewis' popularity as a musician, have you ever wondered how a singer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Leona Lewis' $5.5K-a-month apartment in West Hollywood, Calif.

2023 will be a busy year for Lewis as she embarks on her Christmas With Love Tour. But in the same year, Lewis is also making a solid real estate move.

The Bleeding Love singer placed her West Hollywood apartment in the rental market. Any of her fans can now live like the three-time Grammy Award nominee. One only needs to cough up $5,500 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Leona Lewis' $5.5K-a-month apartment in West Hollywood.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1963, Lewis' apartment encompasses 1,154 square feet of living space. It includes one bedroom and one bathroom.

The apartment has several features that would make you want to live like a Hollywood star. Some of the interior attractions include a spacious living room with a balcony, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality stainless-steel appliances, a dining area, and a master bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, by living in the building, you will also enjoy the amenities of the building. Some of these include a fitness gym and a massive swimming pool.

Aside from the amenities, the location is also ideal. The apartment is only situated near plenty of Beverly Hills establishments, including restaurants and shopping hubs.

Lewis hit it big time with the song Bleeding Love after coming out as the victor in the third season of The X-Factor. As a result, it isn't surprising that the three-time Grammy Award nominee can afford to live in a luxury condo like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis has a net worth of around $10 million.

This isn't Lewis' only attempt at making some money on real estate. She also in recent years sold a home in Los Angeles to Simon Cowell, the executive producer of The X Factor as well as America's Got Talent, among many others.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Leona Lewis' $5.5K-a-month apartment in West Hollywood.