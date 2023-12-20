Reality-TV star Lilly Ghalichi is selling her Los Angeles mansion. It can be yours for a cool $17.2 million. Check out the infinity pool!

Lilly Ghalichi rose to fame for her memorable appearance in the reality television show Shahs of Sunset. Since then, she went on to appear in other series such as The Shahs Come Clean with Nadine, Good Day L.A. and Good Work.

Given Ghalichi's popularity, have you ever wondered how a celebrity like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Lily Ghalichi's $17.2 million mansion in Los Angeles.

2020 was a quiet year for Ghalichi, in terms of showbiz. However, the Shahs of Sunset star decided to expand her real-estate portfolio by buying a mansion in Bel-Air, a neighborhood of LA, which made her a neighbor to Anthony Davis, a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the property purchase, Ghalichi shelled out $14 million. However, fast forward to three years later, it seems that the reality show star is keen on moving on from her luxurious California mansion. In fact, Ghalichi listed the same property in the market with an asking price of $17.2 million.

Here are some photos of Lilly Ghalichi's $17.2 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Ghalichi's former estate encompasses 13,000 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Described to be a high-end mansion at best, it isn't surprising that Ghalichi called the place her home at one point because of its attractive features. The mansion features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a home office with its own fireplace and lounge area, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home theater, a wet bar that contains a pool table, a wine room and a good-sized master bed suite.

In terms of outdoor space, the backyard also contains plenty of attractions. Outdoors, the new homeowner can enjoy a dip in the massive swimming pool with a spa, several sitting areas, and grassy lawns ideal for some gardening activities.

Ghalichi is a reality tv show star, while being a successful attorney and entrepreneur. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Shahs of Sunset star is capable of living a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ghalichi has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lilly Ghalichi's $17.2 million mansion in Los Angeles.