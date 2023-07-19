Matthew Perry's rise to fame came when he starred in the hit television series “Friends” as the iconic Chandler Bing. Since then, he has also appeared in some notable projects such as “The Good Wife”, “Cougar Town” and “17 Again.” Given that everyone loves Chandler Bing, have you ever wondered how the “Friends” star lives? Well, here's your chance to see Matthew Perry's $21.6 million former penthouse in Century City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2017, Perry appeared in a string of television programs such as “The Odd Couple”, “The Good Fight” and “The Kennedys After Camelot.” But around the same year, Perry also decided to do some real estate shopping by picking up The Century tower's luxurious mansion-like penthouse. For the property purchase, Perry shelled out $20 million.

Four years later, Perry appeared in the much-awaited “Friends: The Reunion.” While Perry revisited his past glory, he was also letting go of several things in his life during 2021. Perry cut off his engagement with Molly Hurwitz. In addition to this, he also decided to sell his luxurious penthouse. Originally listed for as much as $35 million, Perry could only settle for a $21.6 million sale of the property to Rihanna.

Here are some photos of Matthew Perry's $21.6 million former penthouse in Century City.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 2010, the penthouse is located in the popular Century building. Moreover, since Perry took ownership, the property has gone through renovations. The penthouse encompasses 9,290 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Perry's former penthouse features a movie theater, an art gallery-like section, a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a chef's kitchen with top quality appliances, including a wine refrigerator, and a master bedroom that features a luxurious bath and walk-in closets. The penthouse's windows also allow the owner to enjoy breathtaking views overlooking the city.

Moreover, as a resident of The Century building, Perry probably enjoyed the tower's privileges, including access to the fitness gym, library, swimming pool, screening room, fine-dining restaurants, and a wine cellar. In addition to these, the “Friends” star probably made use of the 24/7 valet parking, a doorman, and a concierge.

The tower also probably allowed Perry to have access to the gardens that run as large as four acres. The building's garden features dining areas, fountains, and many more. However, the building's amenities come at a cost of $8,814.41 on a monthly basis.

Perry rose to prominence after hitting it big time with “Friends.” As a result, it isn't a surprise that the five-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Perry has a net worth of around $120 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Matthew Perry's $21.6 million former penthouse in Century City.