Taking an in-depth look at the $6.6 million home of pop star Meghan Trainor, which is located in Encino, California.

Meghan Trainor is a well-known singer, who has released several hit music. Some of her biggest hits include All About That Bass, Made You Look, Dear Future Husband, Mother, NO, and many more. Trainor is a Grammy Award-winning singer. Given Trainor's accomplishments as a musician, have you ever wondered how an international star like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Meghan Trainor's $6.6 million house in Encino, California.

A year after releasing a pair of albums called A Very Trainor Christmas and Treat Myself, the Grammy Award-winning musician rewarded herself by buying a property. Trainor purchased an Encino home that was previously owned by rapper TMG Fresh. For the property purchase, she shelled out $6.6 million.

Here are some photos of Meghan Trainor's $6.6 million house in Encino, California.

Photos courtesy of: OK Magazine

Originally completed in 1998, the home has gone through several changes since then. The home sits on 1.1 acres of land. Furthermore, Trainor's home encompasses 9,936 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Encino home contains several indoor features. These include a formal dining room, a family room, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a recording studio fit for the Grammy Awardee, a spacious living room, a games room with a billiards pool table, and some arcade fun, a master bed suite with a pair of closets, a luxe bath, a balcony, and a sitting area.

Aside from a roomy interior, the property also contains an interesting outdoor space, which should allow Trainor to get some much-needed fresh air. The backyard features an outdoor swimming pool, a basketball court, several lounge areas, and plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns.

Trainor is a big-time celebrity with several hit songs released. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Dear Future Husband artist can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Trainor has a net worth of around $14 million.

Aside from the Encino home, Trainor also used to own other properties including a $5.95 million Toluca Lake property. Just recently, she expanded her real estate portfolio by buying a $2.4 million San Fernando Valley home.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Meghan Trainor's $6.6 million house in Encino, California.