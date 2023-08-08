Michael Douglas is easily one of the most respected names in the Hollywood scene. He has starred in several movies, including the MCU's Ant-Man movies, Fatal Attraction, Traffic, Wall Street, Behind the Candelabra, Las Vegas, and many more. He is a two-time Oscar Award winner.

With plenty of accomplishments under his belt, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Douglas' $19.5 million apartment in Central Park West, a neighborhood of New York City.

Douglas is no stranger to the real estate game. In fact, he has owned several properties. However, the Ant-Man star is planning to unload his apartment in the Central Park West building. In fact, he listed it in the market with an asking price of $21.5 million. However, six months later, they dropped their asking price to $19.5 million.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that owning the apartment means being obliged to pay $21,000 on a monthly basis in HOA fees.

Here are some photos of Michael Douglas' $19.5 million apartment in Central Park West.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally completed in 1908, the Kenilworth Building has stood for well more than a century. Douglas' apartment includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Douglas' apartment's main features include high ceilings, a spacious living room, a library with a cozy fireplace, a formal dining area, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances inclusive of a breakfast nook, a foyer, a wine storage, a powder room, a main bed suite with a sitting area, a luxurious primary bathroom, and a pair of dressing rooms.

Apart from the apartment's amenities, the new homeowner should also be able to benefit from the building's services, including access to the elevator and the building's manager.

Douglas is a well-accomplished actor with several starring roles in his career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Douglas has a net worth of around $350 million. As a result, there's no question that the two-time Oscar Award winner can afford to own several properties.

Although he is planning to unload the $19.5 million Kenilworth penthouse, Douglas is also selling a Mediterranean Island palace, which is priced at $32.7 million. In the past, Douglas has also sold off a Bedford Corners mansion at the price of $20.5 million. In 2019, Douglas did pick up a $4.5 million home in Irvington, N.Y.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michael Douglas' $19.5 million apartment in Central Park West.