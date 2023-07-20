From pageantry to successful Hollywood star, there's no doubt that Michelle Yeoh has established herself as one of the most influential Asian figures today. In fact, Yeoh became the first female Asian actress to win an Oscar Award. She starred in numerous films, including Crazy Rich Asians, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and many more. On the small screen, she's played a major role in Star Trek: Discovery.

With Yeoh's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how an international sensation like her lives? Well, this article features Michelle Yeoh's $3.6 million home at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2023 has been a big year for Yeoh. After starring as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once in the year prior, she received her historic Oscar Award in 2023. Although Yeoh hails all the way from Malaysia, the Miss Malaysia pageant winner lived in California for quite some time given that she has several projects in Hollywood. As a result, the Oscar Award winner decided to check in at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, which made Yeoh shell out $3.6 million.

Here are some photos of Michelle Yeoh's $3.6 million home at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Tatler Asia

Originally based in Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental Residences opened its doors in Beverly Hills in late 2022. Given that Yeoh is a big fan of the Hong Kong branch, it isn't a surprise that the Oscar Award nominee decided to check in to their newly opened branch in Beverly Hills. It's unknown what kind of unit Yeoh purchased.

However, Mandarin Oriental Residences offers units that contain as many as four bedrooms, which Yeoh probably acquired. Inside each unit features a sleek kitchen equipped with modern cabinetry and decent appliances, a spacious living room, French marble walls, and an interior bonsai garden.

Aside from the unit's amenities, as a resident, Yeoh also has the privilege of enjoying some of the hotel's amenities, including access to the yoga studio, a fitness gym, a swimming pool at the terrace, and a chance to dine at Cafe Boulud, which should open soon. Furthermore, Yeoh also has the benefit of enjoying spectacular views of Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills.

Yeoh has emerged as arguably the most successful Asian actress in Hollywood history. As a result, given her success in the industry, it isn't a surprise that the Oscar Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Yeoh has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Michelle Yeoh's $3.6 million home at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills.