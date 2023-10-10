Mike Tyson was one of the most dominant boxers in sports history. He is a six-time world champion. In fact, some would even say he is one of the most dangerous boxers of all-time.

Given Tyson’s boxing dominance, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mike Tyson’s $3 million former mansion in Connecticut.

While Tyson had a lucrative boxing career, it’s unfortunate to say that he eventually became one of the celebrities that went bankrupt. In 2003, Tyson declared as such and was forced to give up his mansion.

Afterwards, rapper 50 Cent purchased the property, coughing up $4.4 million. However, the rapper confessed that buying the home was a big mistake. In fact, he revealed that the upkeep of the home forced him to shell out $700,000 on an annual basis.

Years later, 50 Cent eventually sold the home for $3 million, which forced the award-winning rapper to absorb a hefty loss.

Here are some photos of Mike Tyson’s $3 million former mansion in Connecticut.

Photos courtesy of: The Sun

Tyson’s former mansion encompasses 50,000 square feet of living space. It includes 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms.

Some of the main features of the mansion include a family dining area, an indoor basketball court, an indoor swimming pool, a chef’s kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a pair of game rooms, one of which includes two pool tables and another room for a game of poker, a movie theater, a spacious living room and an enormous walk-in closet, and each room in the luxurious mansion has its own high-end bath. And the cherry on top, the mansion also contains its own nightclub.

If the indoors are already impressive, the property also has plenty of outdoor space. The backyard features a resort-style outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor basketball court, a good-sized pond, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plant life.

Tyson is a legendary boxer. After a seasoned career, this allowed him to buy the home. Unfortunately, he wasn’t been able to keep it due to his lavish spendings. Although Tyson declared bankruptcy, he still managed to bounce back financially. In fact, he even acquired a $2.5 million Las Vegas estate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson has a net worth of around $10 million, which is up from Tyson’s net worth in 2021, which was about $3 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike Tyson’s $3 million former mansion in Connecticut.