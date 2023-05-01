Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Novak Djokovic is one of the most respected tennis players in the world. Throughout his tennis career, Djokovic has ruled the Australian Open, US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. With a decorated tennis star like Djokovic have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Novak Djokovic’s $6 million home in Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach, Florida.

During the same year he ruled the Australian Open, Djokovic purchased a Miami Beach Home in Eighty Seven Park in 2020. The acquisition of the property made the tennis star shell out $5.77 million. In awe of the view of the ocean, it isn’t a surprise that Djokovic picked up the property. However, just months later, the decorated tennis star listed the same property for $7.15 million during the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some photos of Novak Djokovic’s $6 million beach home in Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Dujour

Djokovic’s $6 million Miami Beach home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also features a modern kitchen, a spacious living room, and a decent dining area. However, it’s the beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean that ultimately attracted the tennis star. In fact, a breathtaking scene of the Atlantic Ocean can easily be seen just by standing from his home’s 25 foot balcony.

Aside from his home’s perks, Djokovic also had the liberty to make use of the complex’s amenities including an underground spa, a 55-foot heated pool, sauna room, fitness center, a bar, and a private gated park. Given Djokovic’s busy schedule during the season, this place was certainly the perfect destination for the seasoned tennis star to unwind.

Djokovic is one of the household names in tennis. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Djokovic has a net worth of around $220 million. Aside from his $6 million Miami Beach abode, Djokovic also has other properties to his name including a Marbella mansion, an apartment in New York, and a penthouse in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Novak Djokovic’s $6 million beach home in Miami Beach, Florida.