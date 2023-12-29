Pamela Anderson hit it big when she starred in the hit show Baywatch. Let's take a look inside Anderson's former Malibu beach house.

After turning heads with her performance in the TV series Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson earned a major role in Baywatch that powered her to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest celebrities. Since then, she starred in several films, including Scary Movie 3, Blonde and Blonder, Barb Wire, and Superhero Movie. She is an MTV Movie Award nominee, a Teen Choice Award nominated actress, and a Golden Apple Award winner.

Given Anderson's popularity, have you ever wondered how she lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Pamela Anderson's $12 million former beach house in Malibu, Calif.

Back in 2000, at the height of her career, Anderson decided to reward herself by purchasing a home in Malibu. The property purchase cost the Baywatch star $1.8 million. Since then, Anderson spent another $8 million to rebuild a new home.

But fast forward to today, Anderson no longer owns the home. However, it did briefly return to the market for an asking price for as much as $14.9 million in 2021. Later that year, the property was successfully sold for $12 million.

Here are some photos of Pamela Anderson's $12 million former beach house in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Anderson's former home encompasses 5,500 square feet of living space. Sitting atop the property is the main home and a guest house. It includes four bedrooms, overall.

Designed by Anderson, the home contains plenty of attractive features fit for an A-list celebrity. The interior features an open floor plan. Inside the open floor plan contains a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a primary bedroom.

While the interior of the beach house was well-designed, the property's main attractions are found in its outdoor space. The backyard contains a resort-style swimming pool, several lounge areas, a vegetable garden, a kitchen and a dining area.

Back in the day, Anderson rose to fame as an actress and a Playboy model. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, even while Anderson goes with the natural look. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anderson has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pamela Anderson's $12 million former beach house in Malibu.