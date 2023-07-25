Patrick Beverley is a polarizing guard. However, many would argue that he is also one of the best perimeter defenders in the league today. In fact, he is a NBA Hustle Award winner and made the All-Defensive team selection three times. With Beverley constantly making his presence felt in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Patrick Beverley's $3.78 million house in Encino, Calif.

Back in 2021, Beverley was still playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, it isn't surprising that the defensive specialist picked up a home in the city. For the property purchase, Beverley shelled out $3.78 million.

After playing for the Clippers, Beverley has bounced around the league a bit by suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now in the City of Brotherly Love, Beverley doesn't live in his Encino mansion anymore.

But instead of selling the house, Beverley opted to make it available for rent. With the home up for rent, one just needs to cough up $23,000 on a monthly basis to live like the All-Defensive team member.

Here are some photos of Patrick Beverley's $3.78 million house in Encino.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2020, the relatively new luxurious home encompasses 5,264 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

Inside the home, the features include an open floor plan and tall ceilings. There's a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor with the dining area, a chef's kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and modern cabinetry, a movie theater, a family room with a fireplace and a built-in bookcase, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bath and a pair of walk-in closets.

While the home's interior is already impressive, there's also plenty of ways to get access to fresh air. The home includes a terrace with a decent-sized sitting area. Furthermore, the backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, outdoor lounge areas, and a mini pool house.

Beverley started his professional basketball career overseas before working his way into the NBA. Now that Beverley has found his niche in the league, it isn't surprising that he can now afford to own a luxurious property like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Bulls guard has a net worth of around $13 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Patrick Beverley's $3.78 million house in Encino.