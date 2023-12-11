Actor Patrick Stewart, most famous for playing Jean-Luc Picard and Professor X, sold his home in North Yorkshire recently. Check it out!

Patrick Stewart rose to fame for his performance in several lucrative franchises such as Star Trek and X-Men. In fact, he is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor.

Given Stewart's popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Patrick Stewart's $670K former home in Hebden, North Yorkshire.

In 2016, Stewart appeared in a couple of productions including movies Spark: A Space Trail, What Has the ECHR Ever Done For Us?, TV series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Blunt Talk. During the same year, he also made a real estate move by selling off his traditional Hebden home.

The X-Men star sold the property for around £535,000 or around $670,000. He acquired the property back in 1991.

Here are some photos of Patrick Stewart's $670K former home in Hebden.

Photos courtesy of: Mail Online

Originally constructed in 1680, the home sits atop 1.6 acres of land. Stewart's former home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It's a traditional home, as to which Stewart chose because of his roots in England. The home's features include a room with a fireplace, a traditional family dining area, a kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a decent primary bedroom with a modern bath.

Given that it's a farmhouse, most of the property's main features are found outdoors. The backyard contains a dining area, concrete walkways, and plenty of grasslands where goats and lambs can graze. With a good amount of green spaces, the property is perfect for some gardening and farming activities.

Stewart is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. As a result, it isn't surprising that the four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Stewart has a net worth of around $75 million. This could increase, though, if Stewart returns as Professor X in the MCU.

Although he no longer owns this property, Stewart also owns other properties such as a $2.5 million Brooklyn home, a $2.6 million estate in Cotswolds, and a $4.3 million property in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Patrick Stewart's $670K home in Hebden.