Patrick Stewart rose to fame for his performance in several lucrative franchises such as Star Trek and X-Men. In fact, he is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor.
Given Stewart's popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Patrick Stewart's $670K former home in Hebden, North Yorkshire.
In 2016, Stewart appeared in a couple of productions including movies Spark: A Space Trail, What Has the ECHR Ever Done For Us?, TV series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Blunt Talk. During the same year, he also made a real estate move by selling off his traditional Hebden home.
The X-Men star sold the property for around £535,000 or around $670,000. He acquired the property back in 1991.
Here are some photos of Patrick Stewart's $670K former home in Hebden.
Originally constructed in 1680, the home sits atop 1.6 acres of land. Stewart's former home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It's a traditional home, as to which Stewart chose because of his roots in England. The home's features include a room with a fireplace, a traditional family dining area, a kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a decent primary bedroom with a modern bath.
Given that it's a farmhouse, most of the property's main features are found outdoors. The backyard contains a dining area, concrete walkways, and plenty of grasslands where goats and lambs can graze. With a good amount of green spaces, the property is perfect for some gardening and farming activities.
Stewart is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. As a result, it isn't surprising that the four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Stewart has a net worth of around $75 million. This could increase, though, if Stewart returns as Professor X in the MCU.
Although he no longer owns this property, Stewart also owns other properties such as a $2.5 million Brooklyn home, a $2.6 million estate in Cotswolds, and a $4.3 million property in Los Angeles.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Patrick Stewart's $670K home in Hebden.