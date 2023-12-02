Former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is selling his mansion in Houston. It can be yours for the low, low price of $6 million.

During his playing days, Rashard Lewis was one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA. The 6-foot-10 forward torched his way to two All-Star Game appearances, three Finals appearances, and an NBA championship.

Given Lewis' accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rashard Lewis' $6 million mansion in Houston.

Lewis actually never played for the Houston Rockets. However, the NBA champion fancied a home in the city, thanks to its amazing features. However, fast forward to 2023, it seems that the retired 6-10 forward is now planning to move on from his Texas estate. Lewis listed the property in the market with an asking price of $6 million.

Here are some photos of Rashard Lewis' $6 million mansion in Houston.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1998, the Texas estate is situated on top of 3.5 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 9,280 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

The massive property contains plenty of attractive features. These include a spacious living room with tall ceilings perfect for Lewis' 6-foot-10 frame, a formal dining area, a study, a gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a home theater, and a master bed suite with a spa-style bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there's also plenty to like about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, several lounge areas, concrete walkways, a coffee area, and plenty of landscaped green spaces ideal for gardening.

Given that the massive estate feels like a private resort, it is easy to see why Lewis called this place his home during his NBA career. The Texas estate is the perfect place to rest from the grueling NBA season.

Lewis was one of the best scorers in the NBA back in the day. In fact, he was one of the best free-agent signings in Orlando Magic history.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the current Detroit Pistons player development coach can afford to live in luxury. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis has a net worth of around $60 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rashard Lewis' $6 million mansion in Houston.