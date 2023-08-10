Rosario Dawson is a popular actress who has starred in several films such as Unstoppable, Rent, Sin City, The Lego Batman Movie, and many more. She is also a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nominee, an Imagen Foundation Award recipient, and a Gold Derby Award winner.

Given Dawson's successful acting career, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rosario Dawson's $2.28 million former house in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Back in 2015, Dawson starred in the film Puerto Ricans in Paris. Around the same year, she also acquired a Los Angeles home. The property purchase made the Sin City star shell out $1.83 million.

Six years later, the Gold Derby Award winner opted to move in with then-boyfriend Senator Cory Booker. As a result, the Rent star decided to sell her home in Marina Del Rey. In fact, Dawson successfully sold the home for $2.28 million.

Here are some photos of Rosario Dawson's $2.28 million house in Marina Del Rey.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally constructed in 1997, the three-story Mediterranean home has gone through several changes since then. Dawson's former home encompasses 2,562 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The main highlights of the home's interior include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a Sonos sound system, a living room, a home theater, a formal dining room, a master bed suite with its own balcony, fireplace, and walk-in closet and many more amenities.

While most of the property's main features are indoors, the amenities extend to the property's backyard. The backyard features a saltwater swimming pool with a waterfall, a shower with a tub. Furthermore, there are also plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and trees.

Furthermore, due to the property's location, the new homeowner should also be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the well-known Ballona Lagoon canal.

Dawson is a highly successful actress with several notable performances. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Dawson has a net worth of around $8 million. As a result, the Sin City star can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rosario Dawson's $2.28 million former house in Marina Del Rey.