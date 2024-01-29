Ruby Rose is a fomer MTV VJ and has been a successful model and actress. Here's your chance to see inside Rose's former home in Los Angeles.

Ruby Rose is a DJ, model, and actress that’s capable of doing it all. As an actress, she has appeared in several action movies such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. She is a People’s Choice Awards-nominated actress, a Teen Choice Award nominee, and a GLAAD Media Award winner.

Given Rose’s success, have you ever wondered how the Australian actress lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ruby Rose’s $2.1 million former home in Los Angeles.

In 2021, Rose appeared in a trio of films that included SAS: Red Notice, Stowaway and Vanquish. During the same year, Rose decided to make a major real estate move by selling her property in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood of LA.

She was able to sell the property for $2.1 million. It’s worth noting that she purchased the home back in 2017 for $1.8 million.

Here are some photos of Ruby Rose’s $2.1 million former home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Mail Online

Originally built in 1958, the home encompasses 2,200 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Sliding glass doors fill the home for natural lighting. Furthermore, other features of the interior include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a minimalist kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a sleek dining area, a recording studio, a primary bedroom, and etc.

While the interior of the home was well-designed, the same can be said about the property’s outdoor space. The backyard contains a Jacuzzi, a deck with enough space for a lounge and a firepit that overlooks the hills, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening. Given the home’s amenities, it seems like a perfect getaway for any Hollywood A-lister to rest away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Rose first rose to fame as an MTV VJ. Since then, she has been a highly successful model and actress.

As a result, it isn’t surprising that she can afford to live in a comfortable home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Rose has a net worth of around $4 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ruby Rose’s $2.1 million former home in Los Angeles.