RZA is one of the most popular rappers today. Here's a chance to see inside RZA's $9.8 million mansion in Malibu, Calif. Check out that view!

RZA is one of the best rappers today. He has released several hits such as Wu-Tang, Protect Ya Neck, Method Man and Gravel Pit. RZA is also a two-time Grammy Award nominee.

Given his success as a musician, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features RZA's $9.8 million mansion in Malibu, Calif.

In 2023, RZA couldn't help but share his appreciation for world-class artists Rihanna and A$AP Rocky naming their baby after the two-time Grammy Award winning rapper. Around the same time, RZA is opting to settle down in Malibu. He picked up a Malibu mansion, making him shell out nearly $10 million.

Here are some photos of RZA's $9.8 million mansion in Malibu.













Photos courtesy of: California Listings

RZA's brand-new home encompasses 11,000 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms.

The home contains several features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home cinema, and a master bed suite with a nicely designed bath and a fireplace.

Apart from a solid interior, the property also boasts some spectacular outdoor space. The property's backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, a patio, a kitchen and several sitting areas.

RZA should also have no problems getting some much-needed fresh air with several green spaces surrounding the property. In addition to this, the Protect Ya Neck artist can also enjoy a breathtaking view of the ocean from his Malibu property.

Given the home's amenities, the property's certainly fit for a big-time musician like RZA. It seems like the perfect home that'll inspire more hit songs for the Wu-Tang rapper.

RZA is a decorated musician and producer with several hit music releases. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Grammy Award-nominated artist can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, RZA has a net worth of around $30 million.

Apart from his newly acquired $9.8 million Malibu mansion, RZA also owns a $490K home in New Jersey. In addition to this, he also owns a $2.5 million luxury home in Bell Canyon, Calif.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on RZA's $9.8 million mansion in Malibu.