Sarah Jessica Parker has a beach house for rent in the Hamptons. You can live in it for the summer for only $95,000. Check out those views!

Sarah Jessica Parker first rose to fame with her performance in Sex and the City. Since then, she earned other notable movie roles in The Family Stone, New Year's Eve, Night Cap and All Roads Lead to Rome. Parker is a Primetime Emmy Award winner and a Golden Globes Award-winning actress. Given her popularity, have you ever wondered how a big time Hollywood actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Sarah Jessica Parker's $95K-per-summer beach house in Amagansett, N.Y.

When she is not appearing in the big screens, Parker has been known to love spending her down time on the beach with her family. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress owns a home in the Amagansett area that's in the Hamptons and just a stone's throw away from the beach.

In fact, anyone can now live like the Sex and the City star, after Parker listed the beach home in the rental market just for the summer. However, one must shell out $95K to live there for the summer.

Here are some photos of Sarah Jessica Parker's $95K-per-summer beach house in Amagansett.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1940, Sarah Jessica Parker's beach house encompasses 1,200 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The vacation home contains plenty of features that make it a perfect getaway base. Some of the features include a minimalist living room with a fireplace, a sleek kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and naturally lighted bedrooms.

Furthermore, aside from boasting minimalistic features in terms of the interior, the property's outdoor space is also an attraction, the biggest highlight of which is the access to a private beach. In addition to this, you may also enjoy some sunlight on the property's enormous deck with a grilling station and a sitting area. Furthermore, there are also plenty of landscaped green spaces and concrete walkways that should help anyone get in touch with nature.

Parker is an award-winning actress with a respectable Hollywood career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Sex and the City star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Parker has a net worth of around $200 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sarah Jessica Parker's $95K-per-summer beach house in Amagansett.