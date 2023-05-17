Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Scarlett Johansson ultimately rose to fame for her starring roles in various films such as the Avengers films, her Black Widow standalone film, Lost in Translation, Under the Skin, Her, and many others. She is also a two time Oscar nominee. With Johansson’s achievements in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Scarlett Johansson’s $2.3 million home in the Upper East Side, New York City.

Just a year after wrapping up Avengers: Endgame, Johansson got married to Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost. After tying the knot, the Black Widow star decided to list her Upper East Side home with an original asking price of $2.5 million. However, with no takers, the property’s price has been reduced to $2.3 million. The property is also available for rental at $6,500 in monthly dues.

It’s worth noting that Johansson originally purchased the home for $2.1 million, back in 2008. It was around the same year she starred in films such as The Spirit and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Here are some photos of Scarlett Johansson’s $2.1 million home in the Upper East Side, New York City.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

After buying the property in 2008, the home has gone through renovations since then. The Upper East Side home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features a spacious living room, a sizable dining area, tall windows, a minimalist kitchen that is equipped with modern appliances, an office, and many others.

The living room contains glass doors that lead to a terrace containing an outdoor dining area. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Johansson invited her Avengers co-stars for a meal. With the home’s amenities, it was certainly a sleek penthouse that allowed Johansson to unwind from the New York city life and the demands of being an Avenger.

Although Johansson is already selling her Upper East Side home, she also acquired a Snedens Landing villa in the past for $4 million. In 2013, Johansson also bought a $2.2 million property in Amagansett and a $3.9 million Hollywood Hills home.

Johansson is a seasoned actress with several acting credits to her name. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that the two time Oscar nominee can afford to live in luxurious homes like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johansson has a net worth of around $165 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Scarlett Johansson’s $2.3 million home in the Upper East Side, New York City.