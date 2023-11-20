Former MLB pitcher Scott Kazmir is selling his home in Conroe, Texas. It can be yours for just $2.4 million. Check out that view!

During his peak, it's safe to say that Scott Kazmir was up there in terms of one of the best pitchers in major league baseball and is one of the best players in Tampa Bay Rays history. He is a three-time All-Star and led the league in strikeouts. Furthermore, Kazmir is also an Olympic silver-medalist.

Given Kazmir's impact in baseball, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Scott Kazmir's $2.4 million home in Conroe, Texas.

Two years after ending his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants, the former MLB pitcher is looking to make some moves off the field. The three-time All-Star listed his Texas property in the market with an asking price of $2.4 million.

Here are some photos of Scott Kazmir's $2.4 million home in Conroe.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2008, Kazmir's former home encompasses 4,800 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

The home contains several eye-catching features. These include a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a home office, a pair of primary bedrooms with the second one inclusive of a walk-in closet and a resort-style bath.

Aside from the property's impressive interior, the property also allows the homeowner to enjoy some fresh air outdoors. The home includes a covered porch, which contains sufficient space for a sitting area.

Furthermore, the backyard features a swimming pool and a covered patio. Inside the patio, there's a kitchen, a dining area and plenty of lounges.

Given the home's amenities, it's easy to see why Kazmir picked it up in the first place. The home seems like a great place to unwind from the grueling MLB season.

Since entering the league in 2004, Kazmir has carved out a decorated and lengthy baseball career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the three-time MLB All-Star can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. As per Net Worth Post, Kazmir has a net worth of around $7 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Scott Kazmir's $2.4 million home in Conroe, Texas.