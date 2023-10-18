Scott Van Pelt became a fixture in sports after serving as the host of ESPN's Sportscenter. He is a six-time Sports Emmy Award nominee. Given Van Pelt's mark on sports, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Scott Van Pelt's $2 million home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Three years after getting nominated for the first time in the Sports Emmy Awards, Van Pelt acquired a home in Connecticut. The purchase cost the host $3 million in 2014.

However, six years later, Van Pelt is keen on moving on from his Connecticut abode. He listed the property at a loss for $2 million.

Here are some photos of Scott Van Pelt's $2 million home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Van Pelt's former home was built on 2.3 acres of land. The home encompasses 8,801 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The Connecticut home contains several features. These include a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a fitness gym, a home theater, a family room, a media room, a wet bar, and a good sized primary bed suite with a luxe bath and a walk-in closet.

Furthermore, the property also boasts a solid outdoor space. The backyard features an outdoor grilling area and a massive garden that should provide sufficient space for gardening activities.

Van Pelt is a seasoned sportscaster who has worked for ESPN for several years. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Sports Emmy Award nominated host can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Van Pelt has a net worth of around $25 million. Even if he is absorbing a loss with the Connecticut home sale, Van Pelt should easily financially recover, given his salary with sports network giant ESPN.

Although Van Pelt no longer owns the Farmington home, he has upgraded to a new residence in Maryland. In 2020, Van Pelt earned another Sports Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host. In order to reward himself, the Sportscenter host purchased a Maryland mansion that made him bring out $4.25 million from his pockets. With ESPN assigning Van Pelt to its Maryland studio, the property purchase certainly made sense.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Scott Van Pelt's $2 million home in Farmington, Connecticut.