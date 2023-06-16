Seth Rogen is one of the most successful comedic actors and producers in Hollywoof. He has starred in a string of successful movies such as Long Shot, This is the End, and The Lion King, among many other. Rogen has also earned five Primetime Emmy Award nominations. With Rogen's decorated career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Seth Rogen's $2.16 million home in West Hollywood, California.

In the same year Rogen lent his voice as Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he also decided to let go of one of his luxurious properties.

Back in 2009, when Rogen starred in Funny People, he purchased a West Hollywood Hills property for $1.65 million. Eleven years later, he opted to list the same property on the market with an asking price of $2.13 million, eventually selling it for approximately $35,000 more than asking price.

Here are some photos of Seth Rogen's former $2.16 million home in West Hollywood, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in the 1920s, Rogen's old $2.16 million home encompasses 2,853 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The West Hollywood property features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a good sized dining area that is situated under a chandelier, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and a massive master bedroom that takes up the entire second floor. The master bedroom features a large bathroom, a fireplace and a private balcony.

Outside the home, Rogen probably didn't have any problems getting some fresh air during his stay. The property's backyard features a koi pond, a courtyard, a grilling station, an outdoor dining area and plenty of green spaces that are ideal for gardening.

Rogen is a Hollywood fixture, with a mounting list of star credits as an actor, writer, producer and . As a result, there is no question that he can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Rogen has a net worth of around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Aside from his sold $2.16 million home, Rogen also owns a $7.65 million Hollywood Hills estate and another $3 million property in the same neighborhood. Furthermore, Rogen also used to own a $1.6 million West Hollywood property.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Seth Rogen's $2.16 million home in West Hollywood, California.