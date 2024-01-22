Simon Helberg has put his mansion in Los Angeles up for sale. It can be yours for only $9 million. Check out that pool!

The Big Bang Theory was an iconic television series, and one of its brightest stars had to be Simon Helberg. Since then, Helberg would take on several more roles including As They Made Us, Space Oddity, Annette, and reprising his role as Howard Wolowitz in the TV series Young Sheldon and possibly in a future spinoff.

He is also a Golden Globes Award-nominated actor. Given Helberg’s popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Simon Helberg’s $9 million mansion in Los Angeles.

In 2019, Helberg had only one acting project. However, it was also a major year that saw The Big Bang Theory come to an end. To celebrate, Helberg purchased a home in the Los Felix neighborhood of LA for $6.9 million from no other than Hollywood star Vince Vaughn.

Four years later, it seems that The Big Bang Theory star is keen on unloading his Los Angeles property. Helberg listed the same property in the market with an asking price of nearly $9 million. Elisa Ritt, Anthony Stellini and Sherri Rogers of Compass hold the listing.

Here are some photos of Simon Helberg’s $9 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1930, Helberg’s home sits atop 0.75 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 4,318 square feet of living space.

It includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Some of the home’s amenities include a decent living room, a nice entry, a wet bar, a family room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a sleek bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there’s also a lot to enjoy in the property’s outdoor space. The backyard includes a covered patio with a kitchen and dining area. In addition to this, there’s also a swimming pool with a spa beside a guesthouse and a hillside butterfly way station.

Helberg soared to popularity thanks to his memorable performance in The Big Bang Theory. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Helberg has a net worth of around $55 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Simon Helberg’s $9 million mansion in Los Angeles.