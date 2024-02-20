Spencer Dinwiddie is a guard that recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's your chance to see inside his mansion in California.

Throughout his NBA career, there's no question that Spencer Dinwiddie is a reliable starting guard. He recently made waves in the league after opting to join the Los Angeles Lakers from the buyout market.

Given Dinwiddie's presence in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Spencer Dinwiddie's $6.9 million mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

In 2022, Dinwiddie took his talents to the Dallas Mavericks via a trade that featured Kristaps Porzingis. Later that year, Dinwiddie also decided to do some real estate shopping.

A California home turned out to be his liking, making the 6-foot-5 guard shell out $6.9 million. The price was quite a bargain after it was originally listed in the market for as much as $7.7 million.

Coincidentally, just around two years later, Dinwiddie would take his talents to the Purple and Gold. As a result, the home should bold well for the Lakers' latest acquisition.

Here are some photos of Spencer Dinwiddie's $6.9 million mansion in Calabasas.

Photos courtesy of: Frank Hardy Sotheby's International Realty

Originally completed in 2021, Dinwiddie's mansion sits atop 2.37 acres of land. According to sources, the home itself encompasses 6,400 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, two family dining areas, a family room, a home office, and a primary bed suite with enough space for a sitting area, a vanity section, and a spa-style bath.

While there's plenty to like about the home's interior, Dinwiddie should also have no problems enjoying the outdoors. The property's backyard features an outdoor lounge, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, an outdoor firepit and a dining area.

Dinwiddie is a seasoned veteran who has played in the NBA for over 10 years. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Lakers guard can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Fresherslive, Dinwiddie has a net worth of around $12 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Spencer Dinwiddie's $6.9 million mansion in Calabasas.