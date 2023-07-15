Sylvester Stallone rose to global fame after portraying the iconic character of Rocky Balboa in the Rocky movies. Stallone is also a three-time Oscar Award nominee and one of the most bankable action stars in Hollywood history. With countless notable performances on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a legendary actor like Stallone lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Sylvester Stallone's $58 million mansion in Beverly Park of Los Angeles, California.

In 1998, Stallone lent his voice to the animated film Antz. Around the same year, he did some real estate shopping and purchased a Beverly Park home for a whopping $23.5 million.

Stallone and his wife would call this mansion home for several years. But in 2021, they decided to put the property on the market for an initial asking price of $110 million, which would've given Stallone a huge profit. But with no takers, Stallone was forced to reduce the price to $85 million before cutting it once again to $80 million.

After a year of the property sitting on the market, Stallone was finally able to sell it. However, the transaction was only closed at a reduced price of $58 million. It was hit singer Adele who coughed up the dough million to acquire the estate.

Here are some photos of Sylvester Stallone's former $58 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Stallone's former estate sits on 3.5 acres of land. It encompasses 21,000 square feet of living space. Moreover, the main home also includes six bedrooms. Apart from the main home, a guest house, an art studio and an eight-car garage also sit on the property.

The mansion features a movie theater, an office, a billiards room with a wet bar, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, a cigar room and a good sized dining area. Adele, being the new homeowner, should also have no problems enjoying the beautiful city and canyon views from the estate. However, it is worth noting that the Rolling in the Deep singer is making some changes to Stallone's former home, according to sources.

While most of the estate's lavish features are on the interior, the backyard is highlighted by an infinity edge swimming pool. There's also an ample amount of green space on the property, filled with various plants and trees.

Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades. As a result, there's no question that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Stallone has a net worth of around $400 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sylvester Stallone's $58 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles.