Back in the day, Terry Bradshaw was considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He won four Super Bowl championships, a pair of Super Bowl MVPs, and an NFL MVP.

Given Bradshaw's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Terry Bradshaw's $22.5 million ranch in Thackerville, Okla.

Now retired from football, Bradshaw has spent his retirement years running his own horse ranch called the Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch. But after relocating the business to Texas, it seems like the four-time Super Bowl champion and his wife, Tammy Bradshaw are moving on from their Oklahoma ranch. Terry Bradshaw listed the property in the market with an asking price of $22.5 million.

Here are some photos of Terry Bradshaw's $22.5 million ranch in Thackerville.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Custom built for the NFL legend, the ranch operates on 744 acres of land. On top of the massive plot of land, there sits a 50-stall barn, a 2,600-square-foot home, a 1,000-square-foot patio, a bunkhouse, and a main home.

The main home itself encompasses 8,600 square feet of living space. The property includes a total of at least 10 bedrooms. Some of the main home's interior features include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a dining area, a spacious living room, and much more.

Given that it's a ranch, the main highlights of the property is its size and the amenities outdoors. Apart from a 50-stall barn, the backyard also contains a handful of stocked lakes and ponds ideal for recreational fishing. Furthermore, there's also a swimming pool and a covered patio. Moreover, the backyard also has a surplus of green spaces which can be used for farming activities.

Bradshaw was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, becoming a key player for the Pittsburgh Steelers' successful era. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bradshaw has a net worth of around $45 million, which has remained steady the last several years.

Apart from carving out a successful NFL career, Bradshaw also served as a broadcaster for FOX NFL. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former NFL MVP can afford to acquire a massive custom-built ranch like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Terry Bradshaw's $22.5 million ranch in Thackerville.