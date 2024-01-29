Terry Crews is a successful actor and television host. Here's your chance to check out his new mansion in Pasadena, Calif.

Terry Crews is easily one of the best comedic actors, thanks to his performances onscreen. Some of his popular works include White Chicks, Deadpool 2, The Expendables, and TV series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris. Of course, he might be best known as the current host of America's Got Talent.

Crews is an NAACP Image Awards nominee, Kids' Choice Awards nominated actor, and has a star on the Walk of Fame. Given Crews' success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Terry Crews' $5.6 million mansion in Pasadena, Calif.

A year after Brooklyn Nine-Nine concluded, Crews continued to be busy with appearances in TV series such as America's Got Talent, Tales of the Walking Dead, Space Force, Side Hustle, and American Dad! But while Crews had a busy year, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star did make a major real estate move by acquiring a Pasadena mansion. He shelled out $5.6 million for the property, which was less than its original asking price of $6.9 million.

Here are some photos of Terry Crews' $5.6 million mansion in Pasadena.

Photos courtesy of: The Real Estate Insider

Originally completed in 1921, the home encompasses around 5,296 square feet of living space and sits atop 1.14 acres of land. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Fit for a comedy star like Crews, the home contains plenty of features that allured the Kids' Choice Award nominee. Some of the features include a home study, a spacious living room, several lounges, a decent dining area with a pair of tables, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

While the interior of the home is great, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy in the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains grassy lawns, a resort-style swimming pool, several sitting areas, a full-sized tennis court, and a basketball court.

Crews is a seasoned actor that has made plenty of fans around the world laugh with his solid acting. He also played in the NFL before going into acting.

As a result, it isn't a surprise that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Crews has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Terry Crews' $5.6 million mansion in Pasadena.