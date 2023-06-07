The age of streaming has affected plenty of series over the past few years. Inside the NFL — the popular series that gave exclusive highlights analysis from that weekend of action — moved from Showtime to Paramount+ over the past couple of years. But after Paramount+ dropped the series that has been airing since 1977, a new home has been found: The CW.

It was reported that The CW network has picked up the rights to Inside the NFL. It will debut on September 5 at 8 p.m.— two days before the inaugural game of the 2023 NFL regular season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. In addition to being broadcast, the series will stream on The CW app.

This news comes shortly after The CW aired the LIV Golf League — a less than popular decision given that LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Inside the NFL began in 1977 and was a fixture on HBO before moving to Showtime in 2008. It'd remain there until 2021 when Paramount+ took over as the home of the series for two years. The show usually blends in some footage from NFL Films which gives closer and mic'd up looks at the games. There were always fun panel guests and it's a shame that Paramont+ canceled the series. Deadline's report added that The CW is looking for a new panel of hosts and producers. Some of the past hosts included Dan Marino, Phil Simms, Cris Collinsworth, and Ray Lewis.

In a statement, Ross Ketover, Senior Executive of NFL Films, said, “Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside the NFL. It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside the NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can't wait to get started.”