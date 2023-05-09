Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Tyronn Lue played 11 years in the NBA before becoming part of the coaching staff for several NBA franchises. In the 2015-2016 season after David Blatt’s firing, Lue finally got his chance to be a head coach. Taking over the head coach reigns, Lue stirred the Cavs to a historic NBA championship after climbing out of a 1-3 series deficit. Given Lue’s NBA accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tyronn Lue’s former $4.3 million mansion in Bay Village, Ohio.

While working for the Cleveland organization from 2014 to 2018, Lue probably unwinded from the grueling NBA season in his lakefront mansion. But despite leading the Cavaliers to a NBA championship in 2016, Lue was eventually fired after a winless start to the 2018-2019 season, a time when the organization faced life after LeBron James for the second time. As a result, it wasn’t a surprise that Lue listed the lakefront mansion in Ohio on the market. Without the lot, the mansion alone costs $3.49 million. However with the lot and the mansion, the price of the property totals to $4.3 million.

Here are some photos of Tyronn Lue’s former $4.3 million mansion in Bay Village, Ohio.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Lue’s $4.3 million home sits on 1.69 acres of land. Originally built in 2006, the home includes five bedrooms. Furthermore, it features a chef’s kitchen that includes two refrigerators, a wine cooler, a coffee machine, multiple sinks, a butler’s pantry, and double ovens. Moreover, the home also has a spacious living room with a television screen and a fireplace, a spacious game room that has plenty of space for guests, and many others.

Outside the home, the property’s backyard features a tennis court, plenty of green spaces, and a breathtaking view of the lake.

Despite being fired by the Cavaliers, Lue was eventually hired by the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant coach. After Rivers stepped down, Lue was promoted to head coach in 2020. With the hiring, Lue inked a five year deal with the Clippers. Given that he is a champion coach, it isn’t a surprise that Lue can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Aside from his paychecks as a NBA coach, he also earned lucrative contracts during his days as a player. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lue has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyronn Lue’s former $4.3 million mansion in Bay Village, Ohio.