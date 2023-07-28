Vince Vaughn is one of the most notable comedic actors in Hollywood. He has starred in several notable films, such as The Break-Up, Couples Retreat, Wedding Crashers, and many more. Vaughn is also a MTV Movie Award winner and a Critics Choice Super Award winner. And Vaughn soon will be producing and starring in a sequel to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

With Vaughn's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Vince Vaughn's $2.13 million former home in La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

In 2013, Vaughn had a memorable performance in The Internship. During the same year, he also picked up a home in a luxurious neighborhood in La Cañada Flintridge. For the property purchase, Vaughn shelled out $3.93 million.

However, the Hacksaw Ridge star decided to let go of the same property by listing it in the market with an original asking price of $5.3 million. But with no takers, Vaughn eventually reduced the price to $4.8 million, which sealed the sale to Dreamworks Studios CEO Michael Wright. However, the property now has an estimated value of $2.13 million.

Here are some photos of Vince Vaughn's $2.13 million former home in La Cañada Flintridge.

Photos courtesy of: Zillow

Vaughn's former home sits on 0.75 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 5,563 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home features a spacious kitchen, a decent-sized living room with a fireplace and a piano, a dining room, a family room, and much more.

While the home's interior is impressive, there's also a lot to like about the property's outdoors. The backyard contains a tennis court, a saltwater swimming pool, a patio, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants and trees that are ideal for gardening.

Vaughn is an actor and producer with a decorated resume. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the MTV Movie Award winner can afford to live in a luxurious home like this. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Vaughn has a net worth of around $70 million.

Although Vaughn no longer owns the La Cañada Flintridge home, he also used to own a Manhattan Beach home, which he acquired for $6.5 million. Vaughn also had a 12,000-square-foot penthouse in Chicago, which he listed in the market in 2015 with an asking price of nearly $14 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Vince Vaughn's $2.13 million former home in La Cañada Flintridge.